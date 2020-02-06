Growing up, I have to admit that I wasn't veryexcited about getting Peeps in my Easter basket. But, that was when there was only one kind of Peeps. They were different colors, but all tasted the same, marshmallow flavor.

Peeps and other snack favorites like Oreo and Pringles, have broadened their flavor pallets. This Easter, Peeps is getting hot with Hot Tamales flavor. I found some other interesting flavors you might not know about. So far, it looks like the Hot Tamales flavor Peeps are only available at Kroger.

Into Peeps that are flavored a little different, try these.

If marshmallow Peeps aren't your thing, there is jelly beans.

Peeps are't just for Easter.