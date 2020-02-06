St. Jude Patient Courtney Will Inspire You To Appreciate The Little Things

I heard so many inspiring stories, during my trip to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. One that really stood out for me was Courtney. Courtney has been a patient at St. Jude since before she was even born. Courtney’s mom, Audrey, discovered that her unborn child had the same disease that her nephew suffered from. Courtney was still 3 months away from being born, and she was already a St. Jude patient.

Courtney has a blood disorder called sickle cell disease. She said that her blood doesn’t flow like the rest ours does. It causes extreme pain, because it’s like the blood is trying to jump out of her veins. It’s even more painful with weather changes, like rain and cold.

The day she told us her story, it was rainy, snowy, and cold. I can’t imagine the pain she was in, while she was on stage. But here’s what really struck me about Courtney…She was the most positive person I’ve ever seen! I could literally feel her passion for life, and her smile is contagious. She had the amazing opportunity to meet Michelle Obama, and give her a tour of the hospital, how awesome is that?! The life is she able to live today, as a teenager, would not have been possible, without the research and care, only found at St. Jude.

Courtney has big plans for her life. She wants to be an attorney, and maybe even come back to St. Jude to work.

Every time I hear myself complaining about dumb things (Out loud or just in my head) I think back to Courtney’s spunk & enthusiasm for everything in life. She’s in constant pain, but lives a Thankful life, and is an inspiration to little kids, teens, and adults.

Did you catch the fact that Courtney doesn’t have cancer? St. Jude doesn’t just treat cancer. The researchers are working toward cures for other catastrophic diseases like HIV. The flu vaccine was actually developed at St. Jude, and has been shared freely to the medical community. When you become a Partner In Hope, you help to provide treatment, and continued research that every sick child can benefit from.

