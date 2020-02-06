Today and tomorrow, we are airing our St Jude Radiothon. It is the most important two days of the year that I am on the air. I want to share with you Catholic prayer to St Jude. It is beautiful and the reason founder Danny Thomas chose the name St Jude for his hospital.

The story is that at a time before Danny Thomas was successful, he went to church and prayed for help from St. Jude. He promised, in his prayer, that whatever help he received, he would give back even more. He kept his promise. :-)

Being a Catholic myself, the story behind the hospital, has a deep spiritual meaning for me. The prayers are there to help us in our times of need. St.Jude was the perfect name and prayer for children with Cancer and their families.

Here is the prayer that Danny Thomas prayed. The Catholic prayer to St Jude is:

"O most holy apostle, Saint Jude, faithful servant and friend of Jesus, the Church honoureth and invoketh thee universally, as the patron of hopeless cases, and of things almost despaired of. Pray for me, who am so miserable. Make use, I implore thee, of that particular privilege accorded to thee, to bring visible and speedy help where help was almost despaired of. Come to mine assistance in this great need, that I may receive the consolation and succor of Heaven in all my necessities, tribulations, and sufferings, particularly (here make your request) and that I may praise God with thee and all the elect throughout eternity. I promise thee, O blessed Jude, to be ever mindful of this great favour, to always honour thee as my special and powerful patron, and to gratefully encourage devotion to thee. Amen."

Become a 'Partner in Hope' TODAY call 1-800-372-4999 or text JUDE to 626262