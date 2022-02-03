From the moment you become a parent, you're number one priority is protecting your child and keeping them safe from all the dangers the world has to offer. But unfortunately for some parents, there's one thing they can't protect their kids from regardless of what measures they take — cancer. Once they hear they hear the words, "Your child has cancer," their whole world changes, and their top priority becomes helping their child get better. Fortunately, it's a battle they don't have to fight alone.

Since opening its doors in 1960, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee has worked tirelessly around the clock researching and treating childhood cancers and other life-threatening diseases. And they're winning.

When they opened, the survival rate for children diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, the most common childhood cancer, was 4%. Today, because of the work St. Jude has done, that number has jumped to 94%. The survival rate for non-Hodgkin lymphoma was 7%. Today, it's 95% because of St. Jude.

What's more incredible is that no family whose child is receiving treatment from St. Jude, either at the campus in Memphis or remotely, ever receives a bill from St. Jude for the care they receive. That allows those parents to concentrate all their focus on helping their child get better.

If that's not enough, all the research and treatment protocols St. Jude creates are shared freely with other treatment facilities around the world, because St. Jude's top priority is bringing an end to all childhood cancers.

How do they do it? Through the support of people like you and me. By making the commitment to become a Partner in Hope with St. Jude, we help fund the research, treatment, and care services they provide to children and their families.

How to Become a Partner in Hope

For only $19 a month, you can be a part of the St. Jude mission. Making that commitment can be done in one of the following ways:

Call 1-800-372-4999 during our Radiothon today and tomorrow (February 3rd & 4th, 2022)

Text the word JUDE to 626262

Donate online

When you do make the commitment to becoming a Partner in Hope, St. Jude will send you one of the brand new, Love Music, Stop Cancer t-shirts as a way to say thanks.

Make the commitment now and help put an end to childhood cancer.