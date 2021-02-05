Radiothon Title Sponsor Comes Through with Big Donation for St. Jude

As we wind down the 2021 edition of our 2021 St. Jude Radiothon, we want to say a huge THANK YOU for joining the fight against childhood cancer by becoming a Partner in Hope. It's because of your commitment to the cause, St. Jude has been able to increase the overall survival rate of of children with cancer from 20% when they opened their doors in 1962 to 80% today. It's why they've been able to increase the survival rate for acute lymphoblastic leukemia, the most common form of childhood cancer, from 4% in 1962, to 94% today. It's how they funded a genome project designed to map the DNA of multiple forms of cancer so they could find better ways to attack them at their source and save more lives. The list of accomplishments goes on and on and on, but none of them would be possible without your support, as well as the support of businesses right here in the Tri-State like Kasey Gray State Farm Agent.

Kasey joined the fight against childhood cancer with St. Jude by becoming our title sponsor for this year's event. Not only that, she was generous enough to go an extra step with a $500 donation of her own!

Kasey Gray

Thank you Kasey! We greatly appreciate your generosity.

We'd also like to send a huge thank you our Phone Bank sponsor, Henderson Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, and our Goal Board sponsor, Digestive Care Center, each of which have been with us for this event for a number of years.

If you'd like to join them and St. Jude in the ongoing fight to end childhood cancer, become a Partner in Hope through one of the following ways:

3 Ways to Become a St. Jude Partner in Hope

