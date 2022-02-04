Here is an awesome update to a story we shared during our 2021 St. Jude Radiothon. We are so excited to report that Robert is STILL cancer-free more than a year after his last treatment at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. In fact, his mom, Elizabeth, told me that Robert just had a clear scan back in December - he will continue to get checkups at St. Jude every six months.

Robert also has one other little nugget of good news to share with everyone - he is a brand new BIG BROTHER. What a difference a year can make! We are all so happy for Robert, Elizabeth, and the rest of the Wertman family.

Here is the original article, published in February 2021...

Liberty and I were having a pretty doggone good Friday morning. We were on the air, talking about St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, and day two of our radiothon seemed to be going pretty well. Our day instantly became 100% better when I opened our Facebook inbox and saw a message from Emily. Her message said

My nephew just finished his treatments in November at Memphis and I don't know what our family would have done without St. Jude. He has officially been cancer free for 2 months thanks to St. Jude.

As you can imagine, we just HAD to know more. We were eventually able to get Robert's mom, Elizabeth, on the phone, and she was able to tell us more about their experience at St. Jude. She paints an amazing picture of what it's like to be a parent of a St. Jude patient, walking through those doors for the first time. It's only been a couple of months since his last treatment down in Memphis, and all of those emotions are still so fresh and raw - we are so grateful that she is able to give us all a glimpse into that time in their lives. Please notice that she not only is thankful to all the nurses and doctors and St. Jude staff - she is also thankful for anyone who is a Partner In Hope. She has seen, firsthand, how important Partners In Hope are to the success of St. Jude on a day-to-day basis.

Elizabeth Shares Robert's St. Jude Story

All the St. Jude nurses love these kids like their own...

How about this heartwarming moment...music to any parent's ears...the NO MORE CHEMO PARTY!!!

