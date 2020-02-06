Get Our St. Jude Radiothon Facebook Profile Frame

Show all your friends and family you joined the fight against childhood cancer with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in just a few taps!

By becoming a Partner in Hope for as little as $20 a month, you make a commitment to ending childhood cancer and other catastrophic diseases by funding the groundbreaking research and treatment being conducted at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. Once you've made that commitment, you'll want to let everyone know, right? Of course!

We've created our very own Facebook profile frame you can use to show your commitment, and adding it to your profile picture is super easy!

CLICK HERE TO GET YOUR FRAME! Search St. Jude Radiothon Evansville 2020

Becoming a Partner in Hope is as easy as calling 1-800-372-4999, or by texting the word JUDE to 626262. You can also donate online. Make your $20 a month commitment on a credit or debit card, and you'll also receive a "This Shirt Saves Lives" t-shirt to proudly show your commitment to St. Jude.