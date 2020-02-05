Many Beginning To Believe That Groundhogs Don’t Know Squat About The Weather

Groundhog Day was February 2nd, and Punxsutawney Phil predicted an early spring.

That "early spring" lasted for about two days here in the Tri-State, and many are starting to suspect that groundhogs don't know a thing about weather.

I am one of those people that believe this rodent is nothing more than a sham. Only days after Phil somehow didn't see his shadow, we are back to cold weather AND have the chance for snow this week.

I feel like Bill Murray in the movie "Groundhog Day," only instead of reliving the same day over and over again, I am reliving winter and cold weather over and over again. Ole Phil has let many people down, once again. Folks were digging out their shorts and flip flips in preparation for spring, only to be disheartened to find out that the groundhog lied.

I have half the mind to go to Punxsutawney and let Phil know how many people he let down, but it's too cold, wet, and gloomy to go outside. Thanks, Phil...you lying rodent!