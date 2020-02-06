Help Fight Childhood Cancer During Our 2020 St. Jude Radiothon

Join us in the fight against childhood cancer and other catastrophic diseases by becoming a Partner in Hope during our annual St. Jude Radiothon with Coors Light this today and tomorrow (February 6th and 7th, 2020)!

Since opening its doors in 1962, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee has made tremendous strides in the areas of research and treatment of childhood cancers, using the motto coined by their founder, the late actor Danny Thomas, "No Child Should Die in the Dawn of Life" to provide constant inspiration for their around the clock work.

Over the past 55 years, thanks to the tireless dedication of doctors from all over the world working around the clock, St. Jude has increased the survival rate of acute lymphoblastic leukemia (the most common form of childhood cancer), from a lowly four percent to an astounding 94-percent! And that's just one of many highlights being produced inside the labs at St. Jude.

What makes those results even more incredible is that it's all being done through public donations coming from Partners in Hope like me and hopefully you.

During our annual Radiothon, you'll hear several stories of hope from families, patients, and employees of St. Jude. Some will have happy endings, others will not, and those may be hard to digest, but we strongly encourage you to listen closely to the words you hear, then pick up the phone and call 1-800-372-4999, or visit the St. Jude website to become a Partner in Hope and join the fight so there are more happy endings.