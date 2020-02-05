A Zoo Will Name a Rat After Your Ex and Feed It to a Snake

This Valentine's Day, you can show your ex how you really feel about them...in a very vengeful way.

The San Antonio Zoo is running a promotion this year where they'll name a rat after your ex (which could be fitting for your ex). However, it doesn't stop there...they will actually feed that rat to a snake!

That's, creepy, yet satisfying for some out there. It will cost you $25 to buy the rat. Even if you don't live near the area, you can watch a live stream of the feeding on Valentine's Day. They're also doing one of those "name a cockroach after your ex" deals where they will feed the cockroach with your ex's name to the animals. That'll be $5 and live streamed as well.

Now look, I am not one who is scared to admit that I am absolutely terrified of snakes. While the thought of naming a rat after your ex to be served up to a snake might sound appealing to some, I am creeped out just thinking about it. But, if you're dying to take part in this, you can find out how to get a cockroach or a snake by clicking here.