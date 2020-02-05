The University of Southern Indiana Dental Clinic is once again extending their offer of free, routine dental services to veterans the week of February 24th through the 28th.

The clinic works with the university's Veteran, Military & Family Resource Center to offer special hours for the program, according to the USI website, and will offer basic services such as dental cleaning, fluoride and X-rays. If deeper issues are discovered, the clinic will likely suggest you see another dentist or orthodontist.

All services will be done by students of the clinic under the supervision of instructors. Appointments are required, and can be made by calling 812-464-1706. Photo ID and proof of military affiliation must be shown at the appointment, so make sure to bring it with you.

[Source: University of Southern Indiana]