INDOT Re-Opens Detour Around Pigeon Creek Bridge on Highway 41

Travelling south on Highway 41 between Lynch Road and Diamond Avenue has been a bit of a headache for the past few weeks after a truck carrying an oversized load hit the Pigeon Creek Bridge. The hit was hard enough that it caused officials with the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) to close the bridge until they can properly assess the damage and come up with a plan to fix it. But, as of Monday afternoon, there is a little relief for that headache.

According to our media partners at Eyewitness News, INDOT has re-opened the man-made detour they created last year while crews worked on re-painting and performing maintenance on the bridge.

Now, instead of having to bypass the bridge by taking the Diamond Avenue exit all the way to Diamond Avenue, and sitting at the light only to hang a left so you take the exit ramp to get back on 41, you'll be able to take the Diamond Avenue exit, and veer off to the left just past the bridge without having to stop at all. Not ideal, but better than the current situation.

By the sound of things, this will be the only way you can continue south on 41 for the foreseeable future. INDOT announced on Tuesday the bridge "suffered 'extensive' damage" that "has compromised the overall integrity of an 80-year-old bridge."

Because of these discoveries, INDOT went on to say the bridge will be "closed indefinitely," and that it "could take more than a year to repair the bridge."

[Source: Eyewitness News / INDOT]