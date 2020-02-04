Tell Someone You Love Them With A Bouquet of Olive Garden Bread Sticks
Move over diamonds and roses. Take a step back love letters and poems. You can even trash the dill pickle bouquets and ketchup truffles. There is an even better way to say, I love you. This V-day gift would totally work on me. In fact, you add some Alfredo sauce on the side, it's game on, watch out.
Other special Tri-State offerings to help you celebrate Valentine's Day
View this post on Instagram
Candies are cute, but this is the level of commitment your Valentine is really looking for. A post shared by Baskin-Robbins (@baskinrobbins) on
View this post on Instagram
Get rid of the Monday Blues- destroy a pic of your ex to get 10 free boneless wings on Valentine’s Day when you buy any 10. Only question is: Burn, Bury, Shred or Throw Darts?#ShredYourEx link in bio ⤴️ A post shared by Hooters (@hooters) on
View this post on Instagram
Let The Grand Romance sweep you off your feet. At only $5, it’s worth toasting. A post shared by Chili's Grill & Bar (@chilis) on
Surprise your sweetheart with a heart shaped pizza.
- At Papa John's. From February 10 to February 16, at participating locations, get a one-topping heart-shaped Pizza for $11 with the promo code VALENTINE. Better yet, a one-topping heart-shaped pizza and a double chocolate chip brownie for just $16 with the promo code BEMINE.
- Papa Murphy's is offering the take-and-bake HeartBaker for $9. They're also offering a Sweetheart of a Deal of one HeartBaker and a chocolate chip cookie for $12.
- Pizza Hut is once again offering their heart-shaped pizzas through 2/17 or so and will and cost $11.99 or $16.99.
View this post on Instagram
Heart-Shaped Pizza + good company = #GalentinesDay
A post shared by Pizza Hut 🍕 (@pizzahut) on