Tell Someone You Love Them With A Bouquet of Olive Garden Bread Sticks

Move over diamonds and roses. Take a step back love letters and poems. You can even trash the dill pickle bouquets and ketchup truffles. There is an even better way to say, I love you. This V-day gift would totally work on me. In fact, you add some Alfredo sauce on the side, it's game on, watch out.


Olive Garden is, of course offering a

  Other special Tri-State offerings to help you celebrate Valentine's Day 

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Candies are cute, but this is the level of commitment your Valentine is really looking for. A post shared by Baskin-Robbins (@baskinrobbins) on



 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Let The Grand Romance sweep you off your feet. At only $5, it’s worth toasting. A post shared by Chili's Grill & Bar (@chilis) on

  Surprise your sweetheart with a heart shaped pizza. 

  • At Papa John's. From February 10 to February 16, at participating locations, get a one-topping heart-shaped Pizza for $11 with the promo code VALENTINE. Better yet, a one-topping heart-shaped pizza and a double chocolate chip brownie for just $16 with the promo code BEMINE.
  • Papa Murphy's is offering the take-and-bake HeartBaker for $9. They're also offering a Sweetheart of a Deal of one HeartBaker and a chocolate chip cookie for $12.
  • Pizza Hut is once again offering their heart-shaped pizzas through 2/17 or so and will and cost $11.99 or $16.99.


View this post on Instagram

Heart-Shaped Pizza + good company = #GalentinesDay

A post shared by Pizza Hut 🍕 (@pizzahut) on

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Categories: Best of Evansville, Weird News, What's New
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top