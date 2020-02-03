Rejoice: Discovery Zone is Opening 3 1/2 Hours from Evansville

Anytime we talk about businesses we wish were still around, Discovery Zone is always mentioned. Well, soon you'll be able to re-live your childhood or make new memories with your kids at Discovery Zone. No, it's not here in Evansville, but it isn't too far away. The Cincinnati, Ohio location will be in the Eastgate Mall, and is set to open February 7, 2020. This location will offer birthday parties, a soft indoor playground and an arcade.

Discovery Zone began in 1990 with 15 locations. Unfortunately, the company tried too much, too soon and went into debt. By 2001, all of the locations had closed.

This is a fun trip down memory lane.