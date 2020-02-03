Registration Open for Annual Science is Cool Camp in Evansville

Summer still feels like it's so far away, but now is the time to start figuring out what to do with your kids once school let's out for the year. If you have one interested in science, you may want to look into the annual Science is Cool Camp starting in July.

According to their website, the camp was started in 2014 by Megan Wade as a way to show kids "how awesome science is" and break the perception that it is "hard or impossible." Wade is a teacher at St. John the Baptist School in Newburgh with a degree in Chemistry from Anderson University.

The camp runs for three weeks beginning July 6th with each week broken up into an individual five-day camp (July 6 - 10, 13 - 17, and 20 - 24). Campers will get the opportunity to not only learn about science, but put what they learn into action through 21 hands-on experiments.

Registration is open now, but spots will likely fill up fast. If you want to get your kid in, call (812) 319-9224, or e-mail Megan at scienceiscoolcamp@gmail.com. Check out their website for more information.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

[Source: Science is Cool Summer Camp on Facebook]