Bridgette The Pig Needs a Home

Bridgette needs a home, can you help?

Bridgette isn't the typical dog you will find available for adoption at Another Chance for Animals in Evansville, IN. She's unique and so cute, she's a pig!

According to Another Chance for Animals, "Bridgette the piggy is past her stray hold and is in need of a new home! She appears potty trained as she only goes potty in one corner of her kennel. She keeps her kennel very clean."

If you want to adopt her, you can visit her in person and apply at Evansville Animal Care & Control.