Employee Passes Away At Castle South Middle School
It's a sad day at Castle South Middle School where an employee has died.
According to 14News, "The Warrick County Coroner’s office and local law enforcement are investigating the death of an adult employee at Castle South Middle School. They say medics responded Friday to an emergency medical situation at the school and the coroner was called a short time later.An autopsy will be scheduled later Friday."
"A name has not been released, but authorities want to stress there has been no danger to students or staff."
Clearly this is a sensitive time and our thoughts are with the students of Castle South Middle School and the family.