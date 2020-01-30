Celebrate Chocolate Lover’s Weekend at 9 Indiana Wineries

A Chocolate Lover's Weekend will be celebrated on the Indiana Uplands Wine Trail with their annual chocolate and wine pairing event for two weekends in February.

Nine wineries on the Indiana Uplands Wine Trail will be offering delicious chocolates carefully paired with their wines on the weekends of February 8-9 and February 15-16. No tickets are necessary! They also invite you to bring along your Indiana Uplands Wine Trail passport, gather winery stamps during your visits, and pick up your thank you gift after finishing all nine!

You can also take a tour with de Tours of Indiana Wines by letting someone else do the driving for you! Click HERE for details.

Mike and I visited 2 wineries in Bloomington during last year's event which included Oliver Winery and Butler Winery. At Oliver Winery, they offered a free 30 minute tour of their facilities and they added a new seating area just on the other side of their tasting bar. (We'll visit again when the weather turns warmer. Outdoor seating is available that overlooks a lake with gorgeous landscaping and waterfalls in Spring, Summer and Fall.)

Chocolate Lover's Weekend Oliver Winery; credit by Deb Turner

Chocolate Lover's Weekend - Oliver Winery

The following wineries are offering a Chocolate Lover's Weekend:

Best Vineyards - 8373 Morgans Ln SE, Elizabeth, IN Website

Brown County Winery - 4520 State Rd. 46 East, Nashville, IN Website

Butler Winery - 6200 E. Robinson Rd, Bloomington, IN Website

French Lick Winery - 8145 W. Sinclair Street, West Baden Springs, IN Website

Huber Winery - 19816 Huber Road Starlight, IN Website

Oliver Winery - 8024 North State Road 37 Bloomington, IN Website

Owen Valley Winery - 491 Timber Ridge Road Spencer, IN Website

Turtle Run Winery - 940 St. Peters Church Road NE Corydon, IN Website

Winzerwald Winery - 26300 North Indian Lake Road NE of Bristow, IN Website

Chocolate Lover's Weekend Butler Winery; credit by Deb Turner

Butler Winery offered more chocolates during our visit! I had a chance to meet owner Jim Butler who co-owns the winery with his wife Susie. (Mike and I want to come back to visit again when the weather is warmer as they also offer outdoor seating overlooking a lake and their vineyards.)

Chocolate Lover's Weekend Butler Winery; credit by Deb Turner

Chocolate Lover's Weekend Butler Winery 2019; credit by Deb Turner

Click HERE for the Indiana Uplands Wine Trail Map of participating wineries for the Chocolate Lover's Weekend.