Holiday World Featured in USA Today Article for New 2020 Addition

In the Winter time Holiday World and Splashin' Safari may be closed to the public, but they're still hard at work getting things ready for the 2020 season. One of the new additions coming to Holiday World and Splashin' Safari this year is the new Cheetah Chase.

Cheetah Chase is the world's first launched water coaster, and it's set to open this Summer. Per Holiday World's website, the Cheetah Chase features 1,700 feet of track, where you can race head to head against friends or family.

The ride features the first-ever head-to-head dueling zone on a water coaster, as well as two other RallyPOINTS™ where rafts will synchronize with one another. Each side also features two FlyingSAUCER® elements—which create “a faster and tighter ride with stronger g-forces,” as well as “maximum curving speed and centrifugal force,” according to the manufacturer, ProSlide.

USA Today posted about the most exciting theme park additions for 2020, and Holiday World made it onto the list for the addition of Cheetah Chase! I was already excited to try out Cheetah Chase for myself, but after seeing that it's getting national attention, I'm even more excited to make my way up to Santa Claus so I can try it out! Hurry up Summer!