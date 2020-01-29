2 Yorkies in Search of Forever Homes: Owner was Deployed Overseas

In my humble opinion, there are very few reasons that you would need to surrender your fur baby. If you are serving our country, and you get deployed overseas, that is totally understandable.

This is why Kallie and Sassy are at It Takes a Village right now.

Sassy is a 1 year old Yorkie.

Yorkies ITV

Kallie is a 3 year old Yorkie.

Kallie Yorkie ITV

Both of these little sweethearts are said to do well with other dogs and with little kids. Right now, they are in need of a good foster home or homes - I really hope they get to stay together. The girls will need to go through the vetting process. They are not available for adoption at this time, but if you want the chance to foster, fill out an application HERE.

Fostering Facts from It Takes a Village:

ITV Rescue will cover all the veterinary expenses as well as crates and any other supplies you will need. If any vetting is necessary while a foster dog is in your care, ITV covers the costs as long as it is ITV that makes the appointment with our veterinarians.

All of the ITV dogs are altered, dewormed, and vaccinated while in their foster homes, and we do need fosters who are able and willing to work with scheduling! However, we completely understand that a vast majority of our fosters work, so transportation to appointments can be arranged.

Because of our limited resources, many foster homes choose to further help the rescue by providing their own dog food or heartworm/flea prevention. We will provide donated food, however, if requested by the foster.