Local Woman that Received Call From Reba Loses Battle with Cancer

Last week, I shared the story about Lisa Tapley, and her battle with cancer. One of Lisa's friends with the James Bess Foundation was able to arrange for Reba McEntire to call her from L.A. They talked about the weather, her upcoming show at The Ford Center - And then, she prayed with them. Sadly, her husband, Melvin, shared this post on Facebook:

Today at 12:51am I said goodbye for now to my wife,best friend, mother and step mother to my children, and mamma to the grandchildren. I said goodbye for now to the one special person who kept me grounded, focused, and moving forward. I said goodbye for now to the one special lady whom was my rock. For over 20 years she has been my angel, and will continue to be my angel forever more. For now fly high precious and I will meet you on the other side

The Princeton Fire Territory has set up a fund to help offset medical costs and help them enjoy the time they have together. 100% of all proceeds in this fund will go directly to the family. To donate to this cause, you can take cash or check to any Fifth Third Bank branch and deposit it in the Lisa Tapley Benefit Fund. You can also mail a check to the local branch at:

Fifth Third Bank

1506 W. Broadway

Princeton, IN. 47670

Please make checks out to the Lisa Tapley Benefit Fund

If you have a sweet tooth and want to participate in the cinnamon roll fundraiser put on by Penny Goddard. Orders will be taken until January 29th at 3pm and order pickup will be at Princeton Fire Station 1 (by the pool) on Saturday, February 1st at 2pm. To order, message Penny on FB or call 812-779-6260.