Kobe Bryant Died Doing What He Loved, Being A ‘Girl Dad’

The last few days have been somber. Everyone is remembering Kobe and what he meant to them.

Sunday afternoon was one of the most shocking days in history. The worlds beloved Kobe Bryant passed away after a helicopter crash in Calabasas, CA. Kobe along with his 13 year old daughter Gigi, John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli; Alyssa Altobelli, Christina Mauser, Ara Zobayan, Sarah and Payton Chester perished in the horrific accident. It's been two days since and everyone is grieving, sharing stories of their loved ones, and praying for healing and comfort for everyone.

Personally, I grew up knowing who Kobe was, he was a legend and always will be. What I didn't realize is that aside from his talent and career, the one thing he was most proud of was being a 'girl dad'. As photos are surfacing of him and his family, his bond with daughter Gigi is one people are sharing and commenting on the most. He has very accomplished children (although two of them are 3 and under). Kobe's oldest is an accomplished Volleyball player while daughter Gigi followed in her fathers footsteps. She was amazing and had a very bright future of playing basketball. Aside from those things though, his family meant the most to him.

As everyone is sharing their stories, one ESPN reporter decided to tell hers. ESPN's Elle Duncan had the pleasure of not only meeting Kobe but got to connect with him on another level, as a parent. Here's what she had to say.

My thoughts and prayers are with everyone whether you are a fan, friend, spouse or connected to these amazing individuals who's lives were taken way too soon. As we all mourn, the most important thing to be right now is kind.