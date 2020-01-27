Evansville Father and Daughter Own the Aisle in Hilarious Wedding Entrance [VIDEO]

Cirstyn Isaac and her fiancé, Jesse exchanged vows and became husband and wife on Saturday during a ceremony at the VFW Hall on Wabash Avenue of Flags on Evansville's west side. But before they said their, "I Do's," Cirstyn and her dad made sure leave a lasting impression on their guests with a unique and hilarious entrance.

Cirstyn's aunt, Ginger Lutterman captured the moment in a video and shared on Facebook. As you'll see, it involves a few rather interesting costume choices.

How funny is that? Thanks to Jennifer Dreiman Hollander‎ for passing it along to us.

Kudos to Cirstyn and her dad for being comfortable enough to let loose and have some fun on a day that can be a little stressful for all involved even though it's supposed to be the happiest day of their lives. And bonus kudos to Cirstyn's husband, Jesse for just rolling with it, LOL.

Congratulations and best of luck in your marriage!

[Source: Jennifer Dreiman Hollander‎ via Facebook]