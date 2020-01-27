Tanner Finds Forever Home After Nearly 3 Years in Indiana Shelter

Every week we feature a sweet adoptable doggie from It Takes a Village. I always hope that they find a forever home right away, because no animal should have to live in a shelter. Thankfully, our friends at ITV are a no-kill rescue, so they work extra hard to find every dog a home.

This weekend, Tanner found his forever dad. He's been at the shelter for 1082 days, that's practically 3 years! This little guy was just waiting for the right person. Tanner seems to be fitting into his new family perfectly. His dad says, “Tanner won’t leave my side. We watched TV together on the couch. He slept in bed with me.”

Volunteers are always wanted and appreciated. Our Volunteers are heroes to the many animals who pass through the ITV Center. You can make a difference in many ways. You may wish to work directly with the animals, at community events, or helping with rescue center operations.

ITV has a Facebook group where we post notices to our volunteers about ITV events. Please follow the group on Facebook.