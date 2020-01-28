New Bill Would Change Minimum Age to Marry in Indiana

I'm just gonna admit, right off the bat, that I had no idea 15-year-olds could legally get married in the state of Indiana. I guess I thought you had to be at least 16. I realize that's not much better, but still. Dang!

This new bill, which has been approved in the house judiciary committee, would require young Hoosier love birds to be at least 17-years-old to get a marriage license. The bill would also prohibit 17 year olds from marrying someone who is 21 or older. And to take it a step farther, young folks interested in marrying would have to get permission from a juvenile court judge and they would have to attend pre-marriage counseling before getting their marriage license. (Source: Eyewitness News).

While this is certainly a step in the right direction, I can't help but feel we need to go one step further. Does it make me an old fuddy duddy to think you shouldn't be allowed to marry until you're 18? I mean, we make folks wait for 18 to vote, and 21 to legally consume alcohol, but you can get married at 15? Are we implying that voting and drinking are more important decisions than getting married. Seems a little bass ackwards to me.

What say you?