Toddler Helps With Gender Reveal and the Results Are Hilarious

Gender reveals are risky. Just ask my best friends son and his wife who tried hitting paper mache baseballs that would never break open. Then, when they did, their friends had sabotaged the pretend baseballs so that some if them were empty. So, they had to keep trying to not only hit the right baseball, but find the right baseball. Not a good idea.

I saw this video on Facebook involving a couple that thought including their toddler in on the gender reveal was a good idea. Give a toddler a cupcake, have him smash it to reveal the color inside the cake sounds like a good idea, a perfect plan, right?

Well, yes and no. If the toddler only wants to lick the icing off the cupcake, you could be in for a long wait. But, if the toddler seems to have an old soul sense of humor about teasing his parents, it's one of the cutest gender reveals ever.



This very excited little boy is the grandson of my high school friends.

And this gender reveal is so adorable and will move you. <3

