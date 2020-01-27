Jackie Young Reacts to Gianna Bryant Looking Up to Her [Video]

As much as we all wanted the news of Kobe Bryant's death to be a hoax, it wasn't. Now as celebrities and the sports world share their memories of the NBA giant, Jackie Young shared a video that will serve as motivation for the rest of her life. Jackie met Kobe Bryant in May of last year, but she had no idea that this video existed until yesterday.

Wow, this is my first time seeing this video. I had no clue she said this or I would’ve reached out to her a long time ago. I once was that little girl that looked up to WNBA players. It hurts even worse now. This is so crazy. RIP Kobe & Gigi❤️

I really can’t put into words how I feel right now. I do remember being so excited to meet you when the Aces staff said you were coming to our game. I regret not going to your camp two weeks ago, but I couldn’t pass up the chance to play USAB & I knew we could work together in the future. I will always remember the advice you gave me when we met this past summer.. & the shoes you wanted to give me until you

found out I signed with Puma. Instead you signed a pair for my brother. He was so excited to receive them. This one hurts!

RIP to the real 🐐

Jackie Young Kobe Bryant Photo: JY5 Fanpage