Join us for ‘Hoops for Holly’s House’ Hooptastic Event March 19th

Holly's House is introducing a new signature fundraising event in 2020. The inaugural Hoops for Holly's House will be Thursday, March 19th, 2020 at Tropicana Evansville.

It's no coincidence that that is also the first day of the NCAA tournament. This evening will include heavy appetizers, craft beer tastings, a cash bar, a silent auction and, of course, plenty of HOOPS. Not only can you watch all the exciting college basketball, you can even hoop it up yourself with some pop-a-shot action.

Tickets are $30/per person in advance for this 21+ event. Tickets at the door will be $35/per person.

Your business can be a part of this one of a kind fundraiser. There are several sponsorship levels available. Email Ali Nicholson alison.nicholson@hollyshouse.org or call (812) 437-7233 for more information.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

About Holly's House:

Holly's House is a non-residential child and adult victim advocacy center.

Our mission is to empower victims of intimate crime and abuse by

providing support, promoting justice and preventing violence.