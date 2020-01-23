Boonville Woman Battling Cancer Gets Call From Reba McEntire

Melvin Tapley is a Captain with the Princeton Fire Department. I've known him since grade school, and he and his family are truly good people. So, it makes zero sense to me why cancer has to be a part of this story.

In September 2018, his wife, Lisa, was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer. Since that time she has been through surgeries, radiation, chemo, and various other treatments. After the most recent scans, Lisa made the decision to cease all treatments and enjoy the time she has left with family and friends.

The Princeton community has rallied to raise money and support for the Tapleys, and today Lisa received a phone call that her family will remember forever. One of Lisa's friends with the James Bess Foundation was able to arrange for Reba McEntire to call her from L.A. They talked about the weather, her upcoming show at The Ford Center - And then, she prayed with them. Oh man. I'm typing through tears now. Watch the video and say a prayer with them, especially for her family that will be left wondering why this happened.

The Princeton Fire Territory has set up a fund to help offset medical costs and help them enjoy the time they have together. 100% of all proceeds in this fund will go directly to the family. To donate to this cause, you can take cash or check to any Fifth Third Bank branch and deposit it in the Lisa Tapley Benefit Fund. You can also mail a check to the local branch at:

Fifth Third Bank

1506 W. Broadway

Princeton, IN. 47670

Please make checks out to the Lisa Tapley Benefit Fund

If you have a sweet tooth and want to participate in the cinnamon roll fundraiser put on by Penny Goddard. Orders will be taken until January 29th at 3pm and order pickup will be at Princeton Fire Station 1 (by the pool) on Saturday, February 1st at 2pm. To order, message Penny on FB or call 812-779-6260.