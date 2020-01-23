Lucas Oil Stadium Certified as Sensory Inclusive Stadium

Lucas Oil Stadium has partnered with the Alabama nonprofit KultureCity to become certified as a sensory inclusive venue.

KultureCity works with companies across the nation to increase accessibility and help implement programs for people who experience sensory sensitivity. The stadium aims to support individuals with autism, dementia, PTSD, and other similar conditions.

According to WISHTV.com, the stadium now provides sensory bags including noise canceling headphones, fidget tools, verbal cue cards, and weighted lap pads for patrons who attend a game or event and need support. In addition to sensory bags, the stadium has constructed a designated quiet place, which guests can use if they need a quieter and more secure space.