10 Things You and Your Kids Will Love About Legoland Florida

Over the Christmas break, we were able to surprise my son, Chase, with a visit to Legoland Florida. He had been asking to go for a while, because all of his Youtube heroes have done videos there. I was surprised by all of the rides and attractions. Turns out, there's more than Legos at Legoland Florida.

Mia's Riding Adventure

Over in Heartlake City, you'll find Mia's Riding Adventure. This is a super-fun ride, that takes you into the air, on a spinning disk.

LEGOLAND FLORIDA MIAS RIDING ADVENTURE PHOTO CHIP LITHERLAND

The Great LEGO Race

How do you make a roller coaster even more exciting? Add virtual reality!

LEGOLAND FLORIDA TLM 013 PHOTO LOCK LAND, Chip Litherland

Celebrities

Chase was so excited to find the autograph wall, with his favorite Youtubers. Oh, and Chris Pratt is up there, too.

Photo: Liberty

LEGOLAND FLORIDA EVANTUBE PHOTO CHIP LITHERLAND

Star Wars

We love Star Wars, so it was pretty exciting to see life-size characters, made out of Legos.

PHOTO: Doug DeWig

PHOTO: LIBERTY

PHOTO: LIBERTY

PHOTO: Doug DeWig

PHOTO: LIBERTY

Miniland

This is a cool area that replicates the streets of New York, Vegas and more!

PHOTO: Doug DeWig

Food

There are plenty of food options at Legoland, but Chase;s favorite was Pepper & Roni's.

PHOTO: LIBERTY

Character Photos

There are many photo opportunities throughout the different park sections.

Photo: Doug DeWig

Photo: Doug DeWig

PHOTO: LIBERTY

Legoland Hotel

This colorful, lively hotel is just steps away from Legoland. More than two million LEGO bricks make up over 2,000 LEGO models throughout the hotel.

LEGOLAND FLORIDA HOTEL PHOTO CHIP LITHERLANDFLORIDA TLM 013 PHOTO LOCK LAND, Chip Litherland for LEGOLAND Florida Resort

LEGOLAND FLORIDA HOTEL

Skyline Lounge

Chase was very excited to check out the Skyline Lounge, which is in the hotel lobby.

PHOTO: LIBERTY

LEGO Movie World

This was the coolest part of the park. It was raining by the time we walked into this section, so we didn't get to experience all of the attractions. We already want to go back when the weather is warmer. Who knew it could get so cold in Florida.

PHOTO: LIBERTY

Planning Your Trip

The Legoland Florida Resort is located in Winterhaven, FL. You can stay at the Beach Retreat or the Legoland Hotel. A brand new hotel is set to open in April, and it has a pirate theme!

2020 is the 'Year of the Pirate'

Ahoy, brick fans! 2020 be bringin’ lots of fun treasures for young bucs to enjoy! Vacation like a pirate at the all-new LEGOLAND® Pirate Island Hotel, then swashbuckle like a pirate during a new water ski show, play like a pirate during a jam-packed year of events including new PirateFest Weekends, then splash like a pirate into the sea at LEGOLAND® Water Park - open longer than ever before! Arrrgh you ready?!