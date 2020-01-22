10 Things You and Your Kids Will Love About Legoland Florida
Over the Christmas break, we were able to surprise my son, Chase, with a visit to Legoland Florida. He had been asking to go for a while, because all of his Youtube heroes have done videos there. I was surprised by all of the rides and attractions. Turns out, there's more than Legos at Legoland Florida.
Mia's Riding Adventure
Over in Heartlake City, you'll find Mia's Riding Adventure. This is a super-fun ride, that takes you into the air, on a spinning disk.
The Great LEGO Race
How do you make a roller coaster even more exciting? Add virtual reality!
Celebrities
Chase was so excited to find the autograph wall, with his favorite Youtubers. Oh, and Chris Pratt is up there, too.
Star Wars
We love Star Wars, so it was pretty exciting to see life-size characters, made out of Legos.
Miniland
This is a cool area that replicates the streets of New York, Vegas and more!
Food
There are plenty of food options at Legoland, but Chase;s favorite was Pepper & Roni's.
Character Photos
There are many photo opportunities throughout the different park sections.
Legoland Hotel
This colorful, lively hotel is just steps away from Legoland. More than two million LEGO bricks make up over 2,000 LEGO models throughout the hotel.
Skyline Lounge
Chase was very excited to check out the Skyline Lounge, which is in the hotel lobby.
LEGO Movie World
This was the coolest part of the park. It was raining by the time we walked into this section, so we didn't get to experience all of the attractions. We already want to go back when the weather is warmer. Who knew it could get so cold in Florida.
The Legoland Florida Resort is located in Winterhaven, FL. You can stay at the Beach Retreat or the Legoland Hotel. A brand new hotel is set to open in April, and it has a pirate theme!
2020 is the 'Year of the Pirate'
Ahoy, brick fans! 2020 be bringin’ lots of fun treasures for young bucs to enjoy! Vacation like a pirate at the all-new LEGOLAND® Pirate Island Hotel, then swashbuckle like a pirate during a new water ski show, play like a pirate during a jam-packed year of events including new PirateFest Weekends, then splash like a pirate into the sea at LEGOLAND® Water Park - open longer than ever before! Arrrgh you ready?!