SWIRCA BrewFest Announces New Date for 2020

SWIRCA & More BrewFest is scheduled for 2020 and the countdown is on, but this year we don't have to wait quite as long!

BrewFest is one of my favorite events of the year! You get to sample all the beer and wine your heart can handle, and you get to support SWIRCA at the same time. It's just a really fun event, and I look forward to it every Summer. In recent years the event has fallen in September, but this year they've moved it up to July.

So mark your calendar, BrewFest 2020 is officially scheduled for July 18, 2020! As their post states it's the same event, same location, and the same cause. The only difference is we don't have to countdown to September for BrewFest this year!

Ticket info is still to come, so we'll keep you updated as soon as we know more!