UE Officially Parts Ways with Men’s Head Coach Walter McCarty

Our media partner, Eyewitness News is reporting that the University of Evansville has officially parted ways with Men's Head Coach, Walter McCarty. McCarty has been on administrative leave since December 26, 2019. At that time, the university cited the coaches off-court behavior violated their title IX policy. That investigation continues, but the university has determined that there are enough facts to show that McCarty violated his contract.

You can read the University of Evansville's full statement here:

The University of Evansville announced today the dismissal of Walter McCarty as Head Coach of the Men’s Basketball team, effective immediately. Mr. McCarty was placed on administrative leave on December 26, 2019, as UE initiated an external investigation by a national law firm into reports of alleged sexual misconduct and violations of the University’s Title IX policy. Since then, the University has received additional reports of alleged misconduct by Mr. McCarty during his tenure at UE. Last year, the University had issued warnings to Mr. McCarty regarding inappropriate off-court behavior with members of our campus community. Mr. McCarty also participated in training concerning acceptable behavior under Title IX. While the investigation of potential Title IX violations will continue under University policies, UE has decided that, based on the facts uncovered thus far, it is necessary to terminate Mr. McCarty’s employment immediately. There is no place at UE for any behavior by any University employee or student that jeopardizes the safety and security of others. Bennie Seltzer will continue to serve as interim Head Coach of Men’s Basketball until a new head coach is appointed.

Click here to read the University of Evansville's letter to the UE community.

MCarty has been with the Purple aces since 2018, and led them to victory over the University of Kentucky in 2019.