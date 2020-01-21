Paoli Peaks Announces Reopening Date

Thanks to the wacky Tri-State weather, skiers and snowboards in the area haven't had much of a chance to hit the slopes at Paoli Peaks because the warmer-than-normal temperatures keep melting the snow they make. But, there is good news. Now that temperatures have dropped to where they should be this time of year, and stayed there (for now anyway), officials at Paoli have announced they are ready to reopen for everyone itching to hit the slopes.

The resort, located in Paoli, Indiana, just east of French Lick announced on Facebook Monday they've been making fresh snow since Saturday and will be ready for visitors to give it a run starting at Noon on Wednesday (January 22nd, 2020).

This will be the first time in nearly a month the slopes will be open since the resort announced they were "suspending operations" on Christmas Day (when it was in the 60s).

It's been nearly 30 years since I made a trip to Paoli as part of a Boy Scout trip. I remember not being very good at it, but enjoying it once I got the balance thing figured out and accepting the fact that I would fall down — a lot. I think it's about time for a return trip. The problem is my wife absolutely HATES being cold, so unless I can convince the kids to go with me, it may be a solo trip.

