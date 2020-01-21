Here in the tristate, we had a little snow yesterday. It was basically just a trace. And while some folks in the WBKR listening area have been hoping for a much more significant snowfall, I'm not sure anyone has been hoping for one like this. Have you seen this? It's a 24-hour time-lapse video of a gigantic snowfall in Newfoundland.

Described as a "bomb blizzard", the storm brought over 12 feet (yes, I said FEET) of snow. Thirty inches of that snow fell on Friday. Can you imagine? Thirty inches of snow in one day??