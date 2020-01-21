Have You Seen This Insane 24-Hour Time Lapse Video of Snow in Canada? [Video]
Here in the tristate, we had a little snow yesterday. It was basically just a trace. And while some folks in the WBKR listening area have been hoping for a much more significant snowfall, I'm not sure anyone has been hoping for one like this. Have you seen this? It's a 24-hour time-lapse video of a gigantic snowfall in Newfoundland.
Described as a "bomb blizzard", the storm brought over 12 feet (yes, I said FEET) of snow. Thirty inches of that snow fell on Friday. Can you imagine? Thirty inches of snow in one day??
Enter your number to get our free mobile app