Check Out This Vintage 1965 Camper For Sale In Maceo, Kentucky

While scrolling through Facebook, I noticed this gem for sale on EvansvilleLive, and I want it!

There's a vintage 1965 Serro Scotty Sportsman 12Ft. Travel Trailer Camper for sale in Maceo, Kentucky. This thing looks sharp. You can tell from the photos that it has been taken care of very well over the years.

According to the camper's listing,

It has a very comfortable bed in the back and the front dinette can make into a bed. All of the windows except one are functional and seal well.The window above the bed in the back does not crank out. The previous owners had a air conditioner in that window and when they removed it they replaced it with a window that doesn’t crank out. There are no water leaks. Lights work. The kitchen area has a fridge, sink, and the original propane stove and burners. The entire camper has been painted inside and out. The mattress and dinette cushions are new and custom covered in a french tufted design. The curtains are all new custom made to each window. The cushions, placemats, and pillows are all reversible to change the look if you wanted. There is storage in the closest, cabinets, as well as under the front dinette seats and the bed. No bathroom. I’m not sure on the exact weight of it but less than 1000 lbs dry weight and easily towed with small utility vehicle. Tires are in good condition. Repacked bearings. Everything in the interior pictures goes with the camper. The floor has new Italian walnut laminate flooring. Has all new water lines.

The seller is asking $6,000 or best offer, and the camper does come with the title.

This is something that you don't see everyday, and it will definitely turn some heads. Inside, the camper has a western theme that looks so nice. My favorite part is the sign above the stove that says "Unless you are George Strait or GOD, please remove your shoes!"

Take a look at the camper in the images below,

