The Story Behind Don Mattingly Stealing Popcorn During a Game [VIDEO]

January 19th is National Popcorn Day, because why not? Everything can have its own special day, right? To mark the occasion, the Yankee Entertainment and Sports Network (YES) commemorated the occasion by sharing a video on Twitter of Evansville native, Don Mattingly, now the manager for the Miami Marlins, telling the story behind that spontaneous moment.

The Yankees were playing the Chicago White Sox at home when the batter sent a pop fly into the stands along the first base line. Mattingly trotted toward the stands to try and make a play, but quickly realized it the ball was going too deep into the seats to do anything. That's when he noticed a young fan in the front row with a large tub of popcorn. The rest, as they say, is history.

[Source: YES Network on Twitter]