Newburgh Doxie and His Papaw Snuggling Will Warm You Up this Winter

I'm scrolling through Facebook and this hilarious and sweet sweet photo caught my eye. Bentley is a three-year-old Dachschund owned by Alexis Baize. This weekend he went to go visit Alexis's grandparents, Beverly Ward and GA. According to Alexis, Bentley visits Mamaw and Papaw all the time and they love puppysitting him.

He laid down to take a nap with Papaw and though there wasn't a blanket to cuddle under, Bentley found a way to snuggle in. As you can imagine, my heart melted! How cute!

Alexis Baize When papaw doesn’t have a blanket ready to go, you find your way in his sweater instead ‍