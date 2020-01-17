Toyota Indiana to Bring 4T Mfg. Academy to Gibson County Students

At a celebration in Princeton this afternoon, Toyota Indiana committed $1 million to a new, regional workforce program that will connect students with career opportunities in advanced manufacturing while still in high school. They are calling it 4T, which stands for Tigers, Trojans, Titans, Toyota.

“This program will allow students to get a jump start on their careers while receiving hands-on training with industry experts and educators,” said Leah Curry, Toyota Indiana plant president. “By collaborating with our local schools, we are creating a workforce solution—but, more importantly—providing greater visibility to student career options and pathways in the region.”

Along with the new program for North, South and East Gibson high schools, Toyota also announced a $1.3 billion investment in the TMMI plant.

“Hoosier manufacturers are driving our economy forward, building the products that power our world every day,” said Governor Eric Holcomb. “For more than 20 years, Toyota has been providing quality career opportunities and helping train Indiana’s future workforce. I am so grateful that Toyota remains committed to Indiana, and am thankful for all they are doing to continue making Indiana the best place to live, work and play.”

“Part of Toyota’s tremendous success in North America is building vehicles where we sell them,” said Christopher Reynolds, chief administration officer, manufacturing and corporate resources for TMNA. “Our $1.3 billion investment at TMMI is further proof that our Hoosier workforce is rededicated to producing safer, high-quality vehicles our customers love to drive.”

TMMI will focus on production of mid-size SUVs and minivans including the Toyota Highlander, Highlander Hybrid and the Toyota Sienna. TMMI will cease production of the Toyota Sequoia by 2022.

