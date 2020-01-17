National Popcorn Day is Sunday, January 19th

After potato chips, tortilla chips, and pretzels, popcorn is one of America's favorite snacks!

National Popcorn Day is this Sunday, January 19th. What butter, I mean better way to celebrate than crunching on one of America's healthiest and popular snack foods!

Indiana is well known for growing corn and is one of 25 popcorn producing states in the U.S. But, did you also know these FUN FACTS about popcorn?

Americans voted Orville Redenbacher’s Popcorn as one of their favorite popular snack foods (#8 out of 25). Orville was born on a farm in Brazil, IN where he started growing popcorn at the age of 12.

Indiana has a Gourmet Popcorn Shop and Cafe in Indy called “Just Pop In”?

In Southern Indiana you can purchase local popcorn from: Pappy and Grammy’s Popcorn. They have been a kettle corn and popcorn vendor in the Evansville area since 2004! They’re located at 5 North Morton Ave., Evansville. All locally hand popped kettle corn, flavored popcorn & a variety of customized gift baskets & popcorn tins for any occasion.

Yoak’s Caramel Corn is made in Lynnville, IN. During the summer months, they have a stand at the Newburgh Farmer’s Market on Saturdays and also sell other flavored popcorn. They have pop-up stands throughout the area as well.

If you’ve visited Chicago, then you probably didn’t leave without tasting the popular Garrett Popcorn featuring their delicious cheese, caramel, and other gourmet flavored popcorn.

Another popular online popcorn shop is the The Popcorn Factory featuring Chocolate Covered Strawberry, Cookies & Creme, Chicken & Waffles and more.

One of my favs: Harry and David Moose Munch Gourmet Popcorn

Find your favorite popcorn (kernels) at your grocery stores including: Amish Country Popcorn, Weaver Popcorn (processed in Van Buren, IN), Orville Redenbacher’s, Pop Secret, Jiffy, and other brands. There’s also the already-popped bags of popcorn like: SkinnyPop, Smartfood, Boom Chicka Pop, and others.

Historic Newburgh Inc. Farmer's Market 2018 - Yoak's Popcorn - credit by Deb Turner

Above: Yoak's Caramel Popcorn and other flavors from Lynnville, IN

Pappy and Grammy's Popcorn, Evansville; credit by D. Turner

Above: Pappy and Grammy's Popcorn from Evansville, IN in our studios!

Popcorn is one of the healthiest snacks to eat! And, if you’re trying to cut calories for the New Year, be sure to check out this Great Food Hack for Popcorn Lovers - you’ll find it on the MY1053 APP and on our website, too! Happy Popcorn Eating!