Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari Hiring For Summer 2020

A job where you can play and earn money and life skills? Sign me up!

Each summer Holiday World & Splashin' Safari is packed with fun, food, and friendly faces! I remember growing up I had friends who would work at Holiday World & Splashin' Safari and they loved every minute. Not only do they offer flexible scheduling, they offer transportation options too! That is huge for a company to do. Several kids in the surrounding areas are able to rely on their job to get them to and from work. It's unheard of but HW & SS makes that happen.

Last summer my cousin actually worked there and her experience was great. She enjoyed going to work, she learned valuable life skills, and of course made money while having fun and meeting new people. I always said, if I could go back and work there, I totally would! I always thought it would be fun to be a slide attendant. Being fair skinned, I need all the shade I can get but I want to be in the water park. Good news, if you're like me, they can make that happen.

Employees at HW & SS not only get the usual employee discount on food and other items, they get a season pass and get the opportunity to get tickets for friends and family! If this sounds like something you are interested in or have kids ages 14+, apply here!