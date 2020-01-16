Some of the PAAWS Puppies Dumped in a Garbage Bag Up for Pre-Adoption

Earlier this week, I reported the PAAWS animal rescue in Newburgh was in need of foster homes for puppies that were dumped outside near a creek in a trash bag. First off, I hope police find whoever was responsible for this terrible abuse. I'm saddened that we live in a world where people STILL DO THIS when there are numerous options for unwanted animals.

Fortunately, there are good humans in the world and all 12 of the puppies lovingly referred to as the Garbage Bag Gang are in happy, warm, loving foster homes.

Some of them are ready for pre-adoption! If you are interested in adopting one of the puppies, click on their name to learn more! And fill out an adoption application.

A huge thanks for the outpouring of support we have received! We have enough fosters for these puppies and 6 of them are still available for pre adoption. If you are interested in fostering, go ahead and submit a foster application at paaws.org. Puppy season is just around the corner. We also have a need for adult dog fosters, cat fosters and new members that can help with our mission of saving lives! -PAAWS

Bella -- PAAWS

Bo -- PAAWS

Krista -- PAAWS

Kraven -- PAAWS

Kerrick -- PAAWS

Kage -- PAAWS