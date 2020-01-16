Report Suggests UE Basketball Coach Walter McCarty Could Be Reinstated Today

UPDATE: THURSDAY, JANUARY 16TH AT 10:39 A.M.

In an interview with our media partner, Eyewitness News, Walter McCarty's attorney, Jon Little said any report of his client being reinstated as early as today is news to him.

Little provided additional comments to Eyewitness News regarding the investigation, which you can read at TriStateHomepage.com.

ORIGINAL STORY

It's been a rough stretch on the court for the University of Evansville's men's basketball team since head coach Walter McCarty was placed on administrative leave December 27th. However, there may be a light at the end of the tunnel as there's a report suggesting McCarty could be reinstated as early as today.

Eyewitness News Sports Director, Randall Parmley tweeted Wednesday evening about a report coming out of Lexington about the possible reinstatement. Parmley also said the University's Athletic Director, Mark Spencer, would not confirm the report.

McCarty was put on leave after the University "received reports about McCarty’s off-court behavior, including a recent incident that appeared to violate its Title IX policy."

Since the Coach was put on leave, the Aces have struggled on the court having lost five straight under interim head coach Benny Seltzer, losing by an average of just over 18 points per game.

We'll keep you posted on any additional information as this story continues.

[Source: Randall Parmley on Twitter]