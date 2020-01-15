You Can Buy Edible Funfetti Cookie Dough And Brownie Batter

Nestle is releasing new edible cookie dough flavors that will surely be the demise of your New Year's Resolution.

The two new flavors are Funfetti Edible Cookie Dough and Edible Fudge Brownie Batter. It's just like liking the spoon, minus the risk of salmonella.

Nestle Tollhouse

Funfetti is has a sugar cookie dough scattered with candy sprinkles, while the rich brownie batter is a exactly what you'd imagine it is...delicious.

These flavors come after the release of Chocolate Chip and Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Monster edible cookie dough that came out last year. They were a huge success for Nestle Toll House. I tried out the edible Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough and loved it. While, I enjoyed that flavor, I often have said that I wish they had a sugar cookie version of the edible cookie dough. Needless to say, I am super excited to go out and try the Funfetti Edible Cookie Dough.

The new Nestle Toll House edible cookie dough flavors are available now at places like Meijer and Walmart (check your local stores to see if they carry them too). They can be found near the refrigerated cookie dough section at your stores. A 15-oz. tub will cost you around $5.40.

