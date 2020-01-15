Mountain Dew Just Released A Zero Sugar Soda And You Can’t Taste The Difference

If you love Mountain Dew, but want to cut back on all of those sugary drinks, Mountain Dew Zero Sugar was just released and it taste just like the original.

If you're saying "that can't be true", I was saying the exact same thing until I drank one yesterday. I was in complete shock how a drink with no sugar whatsoever tastes just like the regular Mountain Dew.

In case you were wondering, a regular 20-ounce bottle of Mountain Dew has 77 grams of sugar. That is a lot compared to no sugar at all. Oh, and Mountain Dew Zero Sugar is Keto friendly too. Here's the Nutrition Facts for a 20-ounce bottle of Mountain Dew Zero Sugar:

Travis Sams

Now compare that to a 20 ounce bottle of Mountain Dew:

Walmart

Mountain Dew Zero Sugar comes in 20-ounce and two-liter bottles, 12-packs of 12-ounce cans, and a variety of other containers. They are in stores nationwide now. Seriously, I couldn't taste the difference. This is something that I would drink regularly for the simple fact that is its better than a normal soda, and it actually tastes good. However, you are going to have to try it yourself to see what you think.