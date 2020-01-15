‘A League of Their Own’ Returns for Limited Run in Local Theaters

A League of Their Own will always hold a special place in the Tri-State's heart. A large portion of the 1992 movie was filmed at Historic Bosse Field and other areas around Evansville and Huntingburg, and a bunch of folks had the chance to be League extras.

Fathom Events is presents the 'TCM Big Screen Classic', showcasing a different classic flick each month in 2020. For a few days this spring you can see A League of Their Own back on the big screen, in all its glory. AMC Evansville 16 and Malco Owensboro Cinema Grill will have showings on April 26, 27 and 29.

The series also includes classics like King Kong, Airplane!, Annie, Ghost, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Psycho, One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest and several more. Visit Fathom Events to see the full schedule and to purchase tickets to any of these shows.