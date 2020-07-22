‘A League of Their Own’ Inspired Photoshoot is a Grand Slam: Pics

The Riddle family has been a friend to the station forever. We love running into them at events (You know, back when we could do that). Little Ella is a sweetheart. Once she brought us an entire bucket of candy. And another time, she brought me a Taylor Swift patch from her Reputation tour. I mean, it doesn't get much sweeter than that, does it?

What until you see these amazing photographs that were taken by Jennifer Dilbeck of Jennifer Dilbeck Photography.

Even though there is no baseball being played at Bosse Field this year, it certainly makes a beautiful back drop for a 'Knock it out of the park' photoshoot. I've paired the pics with some of the popular quotes from the classic movie.