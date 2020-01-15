St. Louis Cardinals Caravan Stopping in Evansville this Weekend

The St. Louis Cardinals Caravan will be visiting six states in just four days,and Evansville is on the list of stops. The Caravan is a great way for fans outside of St. Louis to get up close and personal with their favorite team! Get the latest scoop on the upcoming season from current Cardinals players, alumni and broadcasters! And, kids, 15 and under will receive one autograph from each current and former player!

Evansville is the final stop of the caravan, members from the team will be at the Screaming Eagles Arena at USI Sunday, January 19, 2020. Admission is free and doors open at 5 p.m. Log on to StLCardinals.com for more information.

Current players Tyler O'Neill, Ryan Helsley, Andrew Knizner, Seth Elledge will be at the Evansville stop. Broadcaster, Polo Ascencio and alumni Kerry Robinson and Rick Ankiel are also on the schedule.

For more information on the event, contact the USI Athletic Office at 812-464-1846 or 812-465-1022.

