Even the EPD Horses Can’t Resist Photo Op in Downtown Evansville

If you thought you saw horses walking around Downtown Evansville yesterday, you weren't day dreaming! The Evansville Police Department's Mounted Patrol went for a little walk, and took a break in the perfect photo spot. Downtown resident, Phil Riney, was able to snap these pics, before they went back on patrol.

Photo: Phil Riney

Photo: Phil Riney

Photo: Phil Riney

Photo: Phil Riney

Police Horses are not only popular with the public and especially children, but they are also useful in a variety of situations. Policing on horseback provides the flexibility to patrol areas that vehicles cannot easily reach, such as green ways, parks and other pedestrian areas. The height advantage for the officers while sitting atop the horse allow riders to easily observe crowd activities or look over walls and fences, areas that would go unnoticed by officers on foot or in patrol vehicles.

The EPD Mounted Patrol is currently not included in the department’s budget. The horses are funded through generous donations and contributions sent to the Evansville Police Foundation. Therefore, we look to the community for sponsorship and support. Your donations are greatly appreciated.