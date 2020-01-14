Recall: Toyota recalls almost 700K vehicles

Toyota has announced a massive recall affecting almost 700,000 cars, SUVs and trucks in the U.S.

According to the Associated Press, "Toyota is recalling nearly 700,000 vehicles in the U.S. because the fuel pumps can fail and cause engines to stall. That can increase the risk of a crash."

Lexus 2018 and 2019:

LS 500, LC 500, RC 350, RC 300, GS 350, IS 300, ES 350, LX 570, GX 460, and RX 350 models.

Toyota 2018 and 2019:

4Runner, Camry, Highlander, Land Cruiser, Sequoia, Sienna, Tacoma, and Tundra models. Some 2019 models also are affected including the Avalon and Corolla.

Toyota is still developing repairs. Owners will be notified by mail in mid-March.

Fore more information visit Toyota and Lexus.

(SOURCE)